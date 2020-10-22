GFA announces deadline for Transfer Matching System

Logo of Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set Friday, October 23, as the deadline for the Transfer Matching System (TMS).

Clubs are entreated to note that they have till the deadline to conclude the transfer of players from other football federations using the TMS.



According to the GFA, clubs are to use the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) to transfer their local players before the deadline.

Whereas Player registrations are done through the FIFA Connect, the transfer of players domestically and transfer agreements will be done through the DTMS.



The Ghana Premier League is set to start on November 14, 2020, with the Division one and Women Premier League scheduled for December and January 2021 respectively.