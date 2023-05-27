GFA appeals committee orders Great Olympics to fulfill financial obligations to Yaw Preko within 14 days

Former head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Yaw Preko

The Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a directive to Accra Great Olympics Football Club, urging them to abide by the decision made by the Player Status Committee concerning the complaint filed by the club's former head coach, Yaw Preko.

The Dade boys fired Yaw Preko in Febuary this year after a string of poor results that saw them go into a relegation fight.



After a careful reviewing of the case, the appeals committee has unanimously agreed with the decision reached by the Player Status Committee.



The committee determined that Coach Yaw Preko is entitled to receive all the outstanding salary and other benefits outlined in his contract with the club.

Consequently, Great Olympics has been given a 14-day period to fully adhere to the decision and fulfill their financial obligations towards Coach Yaw Preko.



Great Olympics are still fighting the drop, sitting in 16th place with 39 points, with three games to the end of the season.