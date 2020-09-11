Sports News

GFA appoints 10 Regional Referee Managers

The Ghana Football Association has been trying to restructure refereeing in the country

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed regional Referee Managers.

In accordance with the new Refereeing structure, Referee's Manager's for the various Regional Football Associations have been appointed.



The Referees Managers at the regional level will be tasked to help the main GFA Referees Manager to carry out his job at the regional level.



The Ghana Football Association a few months ago appointed retired FIFA Referee Alex Kotey as Referees Manager and mandated him to perform the following functions:



The Referees Manager will perform, among others, the following duties:

- Assist the Referees Committee



- Implement decisions adopted by the Referees Committee



- Carry out all tasks related to the logistics of Refereeing



- Carry out all administrative duties of the Refereeing Department, and

- Implement programmes to develop Referees according to the guidelines approved by the Referees Committee.



Regional Football Association Referees Managers



Amedior Mike Komla - Ashanti



Sule Issa - Brong Ahafo

Alex Kwaku Appiah - Central



Emmanuel Ampem Darko - Eastern



Archibald Annan Lomotey - Gt. Accra



Alhassan Alidu Alhassan - Northern

Mark Kwaku Koduah - Upper East



Tahiru Mohammed - Upper West



Frank Danekpor - Volta



Frederick Kwasi Mensah - Western

