GFA appoints Ben Fokuo as Head Coach of the Black Princesses

Ben Fokuo 2 Ben Fokuo, Head Coach, Black Princess

Fri, 23 Apr 2021 Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Ben Fokuo as the Head Coach of the Female Under-20 National Team, the Black Princess.

Coach Fokuo, who replaced Yussif Basigi would be assisted by Imoro Amadu and Dora Zuta as Assistant one and two respectively.

Here is the full list of the Technical Team for the Black Princesses

Ben Fokuo - Head Coach

Imoro Amadu - Assistant Coach

Dora Zutah - Assistant Coach

Nassanu Yakubu – Goal Keepers Trainer

Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor

Asabea Opare - Physiotherapist

Susie Djoleto - Team Nurse

Felix Bewu - Welfare Officer

Genevieve Clottey - Equipment Officer

