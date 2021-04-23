GFA appoints Ben Fokuo as Head Coach of the Black Princesses

Ben Fokuo, Head Coach, Black Princess

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Ben Fokuo as the Head Coach of the Female Under-20 National Team, the Black Princess.

Coach Fokuo, who replaced Yussif Basigi would be assisted by Imoro Amadu and Dora Zuta as Assistant one and two respectively.



Here is the full list of the Technical Team for the Black Princesses



Ben Fokuo - Head Coach



Imoro Amadu - Assistant Coach



Dora Zutah - Assistant Coach



Nassanu Yakubu – Goal Keepers Trainer

Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor



Asabea Opare - Physiotherapist



Susie Djoleto - Team Nurse



Felix Bewu - Welfare Officer



Genevieve Clottey - Equipment Officer