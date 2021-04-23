GFA appoints Ben Fokuo as Head Coach of the Black Princesses

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Ben Fokuo as the Head Coach of the Female Under-20 National Team, the Black Princess.
Coach Fokuo, who replaced Yussif Basigi would be assisted by Imoro Amadu and Dora Zuta as Assistant one and two respectively.
Here is the full list of the Technical Team for the Black Princesses
Ben Fokuo - Head Coach
Imoro Amadu - Assistant Coach
Dora Zutah - Assistant Coach
Nassanu Yakubu – Goal Keepers Trainer
Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor
Asabea Opare - Physiotherapist
Susie Djoleto - Team Nurse
Felix Bewu - Welfare Officer
Genevieve Clottey - Equipment Officer