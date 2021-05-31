GFA approves logo for Division One League Super Cup

The new DOL logo

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has approved the logo for the newly introduced Division One League Super Cup.

The logo was selected from among a number of logos submitted by the Super Cup Local Organizing Committee.



The standalone logo will afford the GFA the opportunity to do a composite when a sponsor comes on board.



It comes with the dominant Ghana colours – Red, yellow and green with a football sitting at the top – representing the very essence of the game.

The Division One League Super Cup is for winners of each zone, second placed teams in each zone and two of the third best placed teams at the end of the season.



The reason is to add to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.