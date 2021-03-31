GFA approves request of two Premier League clubs to change venues

Inter Allies will play their games at Dawu

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Asante Kotoko SC will play its home matches at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium for the second round of the 2020/21 League season.

Inter Allies FC have also been granted approval to play their home matches at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Both Clubs requested to change their venues after the first round of the season.

The GFA has however informed the two Clubs that any subsequent request to relocate within the course of the second round of the season shall not be entertained.