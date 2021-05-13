GFA assures Hasaacas Ladies of support ahead of Maiden CAF Women’s Champions League

Hasaacas Ladies FC

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has assured Ghana’s maiden representatives at the CAF Women’s Champions League, Hasaacas Ladies, of the association’s full support going into the tournament.

Hasaacas Ladies, by virtue of being champions of the GFA Normalization Special Competition, were given the nod to represent Ghana in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.



The Leadership of Hasaacas Ladies as part of its preparations towards the inaugural tournament paid a courtesy call on the GFA to brief the association of its preparations and clamour for support for plans towards the tournament.



The leadership of the GFA in turn has offered to fully support Hasaacas Ladies to the extent of offering the Ghanaman Center of Excellence to the team to facilitate their camping and training sessions ahead of the first round of the tournament which will take place in Ivory Coast.

“You can rest assured that the GFA will give you the needed support to excel in this competition.”



"We do not really mind granting you access to the Ghanaman center of Excellence in Pampram to camp your players ahead of the tournament."



"We have absolute confidence in you and can only wish you success in the tournament’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.