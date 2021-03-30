GFA bans Wamanafo Town Park indefinitely over assault on referees

The referees were assaulted by irate fans

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned the Wamanafo Town Park indefinitely with immediate effect following assault on referees.

The GFA took the decision following assaults on the Referees at Wamanafo by the home supporters in the Division One League match between Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC and Tano Bofoakwa FC on Sunday, March 28, 2021.



The Competitions Department of the GFA would now fix new venues for the upcoming home matches of Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC with due regards to the distance to be traveled by the away teams.

The GFA also notes that the home team, Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC allowed fans into the park and also the inner perimeter and condemned, without any reservations, the violations of the GFA Approved Matchday COVID-19 Protocols which took place at the match.



The GFA cautioned clubs that the slightest harassment or attack on Match Officials (Referees, Match Commissioners, GFA Cameramen & Women, Venue Media Officers) shall be dealt with severely and swiftly.