1
Menu
Sports

GFA boss Kurt Okraku meets Barcelona president Joan Laporta

GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku And Barcelona President, Joan Laporta GFA boss, Kurt Okraku and Barcelona president, Joan Laporta

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has provided an update on his meeting with the President of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta.

According to the country’s football governing body, the capacity building of Ghanaian coaches was high on the agenda during Kurt Okraku's meeting with Joan Laporta.

In a post on his Twitter page, Kurt Okraku described Joan Laporta as a good friend and brother, while insisting that the meeting went very well.

“A very good meeting with my friend and brother, Joan Laporta, President of #FCBarcelona.

“A meeting of mutual importance for both Ghana and his club. Capacity building of our coaches was high on the agenda,” Kurt Okraku has shared on his Twitter page.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
Related Articles: