GFA boss confirms Ghana is in talks with Tariq Lamptey over nationality switch

Brighton player Tariq Lamptey

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) President has disclosed that Ghana is in talks with the family of Brighton player Tariq Lamptey.

He has been very impressive for Brighton in the English Premier League this season being the most fouled defender in the league.



Speaking in an interview with Hello FM, the GFA boss revealed that the FA is talking to the family of Tariq Lamptey to try and get him to play for Ghana.



"We are working closely at every big talent you may have seen on your screens and those you have not. But we must also understand the atmosphere around some of those players. Some are classified."



"Someone like Tariq Lamptey we have been speaking to his family to make sure that having identified him as a top talent we will bring him to represent our county. In the same vein, other people are also talking to him and his family to represent another country."



"It doesn't come so quick and easy. We are following every top Ghanaian talent you may have seen on your screens and those you may not have seen." he added.

The Ghana Football Association is working frantically to get English born Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey to declare his International Allegiance to Ghana.



Tariq Lamptey born to Ghanaian parents in England has played for the junior sides of the English national team but is nowhere near the picture for a senior team call but Ghana wants to fast track his move to the senior national team.



Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor made tame attempts to initiate a meeting between the player, his entourage and himself when he toured Europe during his early days in the job but it was possible.



The right full backs path to the three lions seems very bleak as there is a long queue for that position with Manchester United's Aaron Wan Bissaka, Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James all vying for that place.



Any realistic chance of playing International football lies with Ghana and not England as the competition for places in England is too fierce.

The 19-year-old Chelsea Academy graduate joined Premier League side, Brighton, for a similar reason as his path to the first team was blocked.



Since joining Brighton the diminutive, pacy full back has shone for the relegation threatened club making eight appearances for them.



Ghana has struggled at the right back slot since John Paintsil retired with the likes of Daniel Opare, Samuel Inkoom and Andy Yiadom all trying their luck with limited success.