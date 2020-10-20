GFA boss slams NSA over 'exorbitant and unacceptable fees' for Accra stadium usage

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has reacted furiously to the fees announced by the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium by Premier League clubs.

Clubs previously paid a share of the gate proceeds from matches as part of their contribution for using the stadium for their league which was the widely accepted norm in the country.



But with the competitions looming and new measures expected that would minimize the number of supporters admitted at the stadiums, the NSA announced a new method for paying for the usage of the stadium.



The home teams will be made to pay GH¢ 20,000 per match under Category B matches whilst Category C matches will attract GH¢ 15,000 which is extremely high for the clubs who are already reeling under the difficulties of Covid-19 and the lack of sponsorship for the league.



This has sparked the anger of the GFA boss Okraku who wants to engage the NSA to avoid the high charges announced by the body in charge of stadiums in the country.

"I have read in the public space a statement from the NSA on new stadia user facility charges. I will say this is unfortunate and our GFA will engage the NSA on this exorbitant and unacceptable fees!!!," said the GFA capo.





