GFA bows to Kotoko, agrees to allow clubs record matches

The Ghana Football Association has reportedly agreed to allow Ghana Premier League clubs record their matches.

The decision according to reports was reached during a meeting between the GFA and Chief Executive Officers of the 18 clubs.



Reports indicate that the clubs overwhelmingly agreed to allow their matches be recorded and kicked against a directive by the GFA which prevents them from doing same.



The meeting was triggered by a threat from Kotoko to pull out of the StarTimes deal if they are not allowed to record the games for education and coaching purposes.



Kotoko, in a strongly-worded letter to the FA described as ‘absurd, primitive and backward’, a decision by the FA not to allow them take videos of their matches.



“Should you continue to insist on this absurd, primitive, and backward approach to the development of the game, we would instruct you to furnish us with your Account details in which we would refund the $5,000 out of the $15,000 you were supposed to pay to clubs as sponsorship package from StarTimes and also instruct you of our decision to cease dealing with StarTimes.”



"Now, to the issue of VEO. As a progressive club, we are sorry to inform you that we cannot rely on the post-match footage from StarTimes for technical analysis since it does not provide the necessary ingredients, especially for analysis. VEO is purely not a competitor to StarTimes."

It has also been reported that the clubs, during the meeting appealed to the GFA to make available the contract it signed with broadcasting giants StarTimes.



The GFA has been said not to be willing to make available the documents with clubs set to send an official petition for the document.



Earlier this year, the GFA signed a five-year deal with StarTimes worth $5.25million.



The deal will see StarTimes provide exclusive coverage of the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.



"StarTimes will sign a five-year agreement with the GFA worth $5.25m US Dollars to be the exclusive Television Rights owner of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup with immediate effect", part of the FA statement reads.