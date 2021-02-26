GFA calls on Ghanaians to help name U-15 and CHAN teams

GFA officials with some players

The Ghana Football Association has asked Ghanaians to suggest names for the national U-15 teams and the CHAN team.

The FA in its aim of building a solid development team created a male and female U-15 national teams that will be a feeder squad to the U-17's and U-20's.



Meanwhile, the CHAN team made of domestic-based players is yet to have an identifiable name with regards to national team football.



The FA has therefore suggested persons interested in the naming of these teams send in their suggestions.



"Following the decision of Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to create U-15 National teams for Boys and Girls, it will be prudent to have names for the two teams," a statement on the FA's website read.

"Again, it has become necessary to give a proper name for the home-based senior national team (Local Black Stars), the CHAN team.



"The GFA is therefore calling on members of the general public to come up with suggestions for consideration by the Executive Council to name the three National Teams.



"Interested persons can send their suggestions to info@ghanafa.org."