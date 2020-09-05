Sports News

GFA can't give us excuses that there is no money - Referee Joe Debrah

The 'no money' excuse has generated a lot of uproar among members of the football fraternity

The Chairman of the Referees Association Ghana (RAG), Joe Debrah, says if the top hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association have awarded themselves with fat emoluments and allowances then referees too deserve better.

At Tuesday's congress, members approved a mammoth GH¢12,000 monthly allowance for the GFA President and GH¢7,000 for his vice with EXCO taking home GH¢4,000 while sitting allowance and per diems were also increased among others.



This has generated a lot of uproar among members of the football fraternity with some calling it excessive.



According to referee Joe Debrah, the GFA cannot tell referees there is no money as they are witnesses to how much the FA is paying out.

"They cannot give the excuse that there’s no money. We know there are ‘freedom fighters’ who will fight for us since they are taking these huge allowances." he told Kumasi FM.



"When the GFA invests much in referees,we will give credible results.With that the GFA can also sanction any referee who goes against the rules in officiating. The GFA must sit up,you cannot punish your ward for stealing whilst you are starving him," he added.

