GFA cannot force Asamoah Gyan to retire – Prosper Addo

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo has said that the leadership of the association will not force Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan to retire from the national team.

Asamoah Gyan made his debut for the Black Stars in 2003 and has scored 51 goals in 109 appearances to emerge as the all-time top scorer of the national team.



Gyan, who before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations was stripped of the Black Stars captaincy and given to Andre Dede Ayew is yet to return to the team after the continental showpiece in Egypt.



CK Akonnor, who is the current coach of the Black Stars has maintained Andre Dede Ayew as the captain and is yet to invite Asamoah Gyan for an international assignment despite naming two Ghana squads on two occasions.



This has cast a lot of doubt on the future of Gyan in the team and people including former players have already started calling on him to retire from the team as the writing on the wall is clear for all to see.

Reacting to the concerns being raised about Asamoah Gyan's future in the Black Stars, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo in an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM said that the latter knows that he will be called back into the team when he starts playing regular club football.



“Gyan knows himself, he knows when he is fit he can play. We should rather applaud what he has said that he doesn’t want favours but rather he wants to be called on merit.”



“Assuming Gyan gets back to fitness, joins a club and he is scoring goals, the coach can call him on merit. He has not retired and so, it will be very bad for an FA official or association to force him to retire,” he concluded.