GFA celebrates Asante Kotoko on their 85th anniversary

The Ghana Football Assocaition has celebrated the record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko on their 85th anniversay today, August, 31, 2020.
Asante Kotoko S.C was founded on August 31, 1935 in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region in Ghana.
The foundation of Asante Kotoko S.C was laid by 13 young Ashanti men led by a young driver called Mr. Kwasi Kumah according to sports historian Bright Yeboah Taylor.
The GFA took to their official Twitter page to celebrates the Porcupines Warriors with a nicely crafted artwork.
The message reads:" Happy 85th Anniversary to the Porcupine Warriors
@AsanteKotoko_SC. May this anniversary bring you lots of success stories.Wo Kum Apem aa Apem Beba"
