GFA charges Paa Kwasi Fabin with misconduct after criticising match officials

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is going after the head coach of Aduana Stars, Paa Kwasi Fabin over his criticism of the match officials that handled the match against Kotoku Royals.
In a release from the association, it said coach Fabin stands accused of misconduct for undermining the fairness of the Ghana Premier League.
“Following the Ghana Premier League match between Kotoku Royals and Aduana FC on May 1, 2023, Kwasi Fabin, the coach of Aduana FC, has been accused of misconduct.
“The charges are specifically related to comments made by the coach during a post-match interview regarding the match official.
“These remarks are alleged to have undermined the fairness of the premier league and constituted an attack on the referee's integrity, actions that have the potential to harm the reputation of the game,” parts of the Ghana FA release said.
The Aduana Stars coach has been given till Thursday, May 4, to submit his response to the charges
