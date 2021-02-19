GFA commences 'Catch Them Young' Referee Programme

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commenced implementation of the “Catch Them Young” referee programme.

The “Catch Them Young” programme is aimed at unearthing and developing young talents to take up refereeing in football. It is also part of efforts to develop and promote football in Ghana.



Mr. Alex Kotey Referees Manager of the GFA is embarking on visits to the regions to assess and discuss modalities for the implementation of the ‘Catch Them Young’ refereeing program.



Mr. Kotey has so far visited the Central and Western Regions of the country, when he held meetings with Instructors, Executives, and Managers of football in the Regions.



The meetings also deliberated on the recruitment of the young boys and girls, methods of teaching and conduct of exams, practical training, logistics & funding and plans towards the commencement of juvenile football.



About 100 young boys and girls have been registered in the Central Region awaiting clearance from the GFA to begin the practical training.

“This is an important programme, if well managed, would impact positively on the future of refereeing in Ghana and the football industry so there is the need for us to be committed and motivated to make this exercise a success. Mr. Kotey told instructors.



“Teaching has to commence immediately in schools where potential referees are so that we can engage them in practical lessons on Saturdays since all sporting activities are banned in schools,” he added.



Mr. Kotey is expected to continue his visit to the Upper East and Northern Regions this weekend.



In a related development, the GFA has taken delivery of some Refereeing equipment for competitions.



The equipment includes 50 whistles, 100 writable Red / Yellow cards, 100 cans with 15 holders of Varnishing spray which would also be used Premier, Women Premier and Division One League matches.