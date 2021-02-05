GFA commends Kotoko, Dreams FC for adhering to coronavirus protocols

Logo of the Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commended Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC for adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols set out by the Association at the match venues to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Asante Kotoko, who played against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday 13 fixture, ensured all fans allowed into the stadium had nose masks on and practiced social distance whilst seated in the stands.



At Dawu, Dreams FC also abided by all the COVID-19 protocols when they hosted WAFA.



Dreams FC ensured there was proper demarcation of all the protocols.

The GFA said in a statement also commended the Public Relations Officer for Aduana who in a video was seen with a megaphone at a match venue educating the supporters on the need to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols which include social distancing and wearing of a mask.



Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak has already been slapped with a ban of playing matches behind closed doors after breaking the COVID-19 safety protocols during their 2-0 derby defeat to Great Olympics.



The GFA entreats all clubs in the Premier League, Women’s League, and the Division one League to follow and abide by the COVID-19 protocols in other to help stop the spread of the virus.