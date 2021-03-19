GFA concludes Safety and Security seminar for club CEOs

Ghana Football Association office

The safety and Security committee of the Ghana Football Association has concluded a one-day safety and security seminar for CEOs of all elite clubs in the country.

The seminar which is in line with the directive of the Executive Council, is to further strengthen engagements amongst stakeholders as part of plans to readmit spectators into the various stadiums under the prevalent Covid-19 restrictions.



Participants across the Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League were taken through various lectures on the considerations for organizers in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic.



Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, the head of health promotion at the Ghana Health Service updated participants in the current state of Covid-19 and latest restrictions and actions of the government.



Mark Addo of the competitions department reminded the clubs of the current challenges the virus poses to the football business and the need to device other means of revenue and fan engagements.

Mr. Addo’s presentation was followed by Nick Owusu on the security threat of Covid-19 to the football environment.



Other speakers included Julius Ben Emunah, GFA Safety and security officer.



Senior CAF / FIFA safety and security officer David Van Vuuren from South Africa also shared continental experience and results with regards to admitting spectators under social distancing specifically from the experience of the just ended CHAN tournament.



The seminar is part of many steps being taken by the GFA to ensure a more preventive and proactive approach to admitting spectators back to the stadium without breaches.