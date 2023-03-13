GFA confirm Black Stars to honour Christian Atsu in Angola clash

Christian Atsu

The Black Stars of Ghana will pay tribute to the late Christian Atsu during their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match against Angola later this month.

Atsu was confirmed dead after he was trapped in a rubble in Turkey following a 7.8 magnitude of earthquake that struck the country.



It has been confirmed that the former winger will be buried on March 17.



“All the Black Stars players are very sad about Christian Atsu’s death and the Black Stars will surely honour their late member Christian Atsu Twasam during our AFCON qualifier against Angola,” Henry Asante Twum, who is the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] said in an interview.

The Black Stars will play Angola on March 23 and March 27 in the third and fourth round of games of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast.



The first leg of the two games will be played in Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23.



Later, the Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the reverse fixture against the Angola national team.