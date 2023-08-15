GFA confirm Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie presidential nominations

Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie are the only candidates who filed for the GFA presidency

In a pivotal turn of events, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections have taken shape with only two nominees in the running for the presidential position.

The GFA announced the exclusive list on Monday, confirming that the incumbent, Kurt Okraku, and former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie, have successfully submitted their forms for this eminent role.



With the Elective Congress scheduled to convene on September 27 in the city of Tamale, the forthcoming showdown promises an engaging duel between Okraku and Afriyie. Their familiarity stems from the previous election in 2019, where Okraku secured victory over Afriyie in a closely contested race.



This unique situation underscores the significant dynamics at play within the GFA. As the candidates undergo vetting procedures, the anticipation heightens. Should both contenders successfully navigate the vetting process, a direct contest between Okraku and Afriyie will ensue.

Okraku enters the fray with notable backing, having secured the endorsement of all 10 Regional Football Association chairmen. Furthermore, his endorsement by two prominent football clubs, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, bolsters his position as the favourite contender.



With aspirations to extend his term to a second tenure, Okraku's journey to re-election is poised to captivate the attention of the football community and beyond.