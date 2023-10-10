GFA confirms all sub-committees are dissolved with immediate effect

The GFA Executive Council

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that all sub-committees have been dissolved.

This is contained in a communique published on the website of the association on Monday, October 9.



The decision was taken by the GFA Exco at the first meeting of the association after the elective congress last week.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has dissolved all sub-committees with immediate effect.



“The decision was taken at the maiden meeting of the Executive Council on Monday, October 9, 2023 in Accra.

“However the four independent committees and the two standing committees will continue their work until new ones are formed



“They include the Ethics Committee, Elections Committee, Disciplinary Committee and Appeals Committee,” the Ghana FA said in its release.



The release continued, “Other Committees are the Referees Committee and Player Status Committee.”



Meanwhile, the FA has extended its appreciation to members of the respective committees for their contributions to the development and growth of Ghana Football.