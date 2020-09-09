GFA congratulate John Antwi for becoming first foreign player to score 100 goals in Egypt

Click for Market Deals →
The Ghana Football Association has congratulated striker John Antwi for his envious achievement of becoming the first foreign player to score 100 goals in Egyptian football.
John Antwi made history, becoming the first foreign player to score 100 goals in Egyptian football when he scored his side’s only goal in their 2-1 defeat to El-Gouna in the Egyptian Premier League on Sunday.
John before the game had scored 13 goals for Pyramid FC since joining them and a total of 99 goals throughout his career in Egypt.
Pyramids FC lost the game 2-1 to El-Gouna SC away from home but the historic feat chalked by the Ghanaian appears to have swept the defeat under the carpet.
The Ghana FA congratulated the striker for his illustrious achievement on twitter, encouraging him to keep scoring more.
Congratulations @johnantwi_29— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) September 7, 2020
First Foreign player to score 100 League Goals in @EFA
Continue making Ghana proud!???????? pic.twitter.com/ELrIXNkxmR
