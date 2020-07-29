GFA congratulate Jordan Ayew for bagging awards

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Ghana Football Association has congratulated Jordan Ayew after he was named Crystal Palace Player of the 2019/20 Season in the club’s End of Season Awards.
The 27-year-old, who netted nine times this season and played in 39 games, received an impressive 37% of the total votes from almost 6,000 supporters.
He beat Vicente Guaita (28.2%) and Gary Cahill (16.7%) to scoop the accolade.
After a busy evening, Ayew collected a total of three awards: Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season.
Congratulations to Black Stars forward @jordan_ayew9— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 29, 2020
Keep making our nation Proud and continue soaring higher ???????? https://t.co/p0snlfNIxT
