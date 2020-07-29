Sports News

GFA congratulate Jordan Ayew for bagging awards

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

The Ghana Football Association has congratulated Jordan Ayew after he was named Crystal Palace Player of the 2019/20 Season in the club’s End of Season Awards.

The 27-year-old, who netted nine times this season and played in 39 games, received an impressive 37% of the total votes from almost 6,000 supporters.



He beat Vicente Guaita (28.2%) and Gary Cahill (16.7%) to scoop the accolade.

After a busy evening, Ayew collected a total of three awards: Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season.





Congratulations to Black Stars forward @jordan_ayew9

Keep making our nation Proud and continue soaring higher ???????? https://t.co/p0snlfNIxT — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 29, 2020

