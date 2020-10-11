GFA congratulates Crystal Palace ace Jordan Ayew for winning SWAG Player of the Year

Jordan Ayew

The Ghana Football Association has commended forward Jordan Ayew for adding the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Player of the Year award to his long list of accolades.

The Crystal Palace forward was named SWAG Player of the Year after an amazing campaign with the Eagles in England.



Ayew beat international teammates Thomas Partey, who recently signed for Arsenal from Atletico Madrid and China-based Mubarak Wakaso for the coveted gong.



"Congratulations to Jordan Ayew for winning SWAG Footballer of the Year Award 2019," the FA wrote on Twitter. "President Kurt ES Okraku handed the Award to Jordan at the Black Stars camp in Antalya, Turkey and was watched by all who attended Saturday’s award ceremony."



For the 2019/20 season, he scored nine goals in the English Premier League to overtake ex-Ghana star Tony Yeboah as the Ghanaian with the most goals in the EPL.



He was also named Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award and Players’ Player of the Year.

His award was presented to him by Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku at the Black Stars camp base in Antalya, Turkey ahead of Monday's friendly against Qatar.



The ceremony took place at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra.









Congratulations to @jordan_ayew9 for winning @SWAG_Ghana Footballer of the Year 2019. GFA President Kurt ES Okraku handed the Award to Jordan at the Black Stars camp in Antalya, Turkey and was watched by all who attended Saturday’s award ceremony pic.twitter.com/109aBnS2bv — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 10, 2020