GFA congratulates Eddie Nketia after winning FA Cup with Arsenal

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has congratulated striker Edward Nketiah after helping Arsenal to win the English FA Cup after beating Chelsea.
The English-born forward of Ghanaian descent featured for the Gunners on Saturday evening as the side climbed from a goal down to cruise to a resounding victory.
Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic scored in the early parts of the first half to give the Blues the lead before a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did the trick for Arsenal.
As Eddie Nketiah celebrates winning his first major trophy with his boyhood club, the Ghana Football Association has congratulated him.
The youngster replied to the message with a thank you message as he appreciates the care from the GFA.
Having already featured for the various youth national teams of England, it is most likely he will represent the Three Lions at the senior level.
However, reports suggest that the GFA is working in the background to try and convince Eddie Nketia to play for the Black Stars.
Congratulations @EddieNketiah9 ???????? https://t.co/kIzXiw9iyu— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) August 1, 2020
