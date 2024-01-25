GFA considering Ibrahim Tanko and Prosper Ogum for Black Stars assistant coaching job

The Black Stars technical team has been dissolved

The Ghana Football Association is considering Accra Lions and Asante Kotoko trainers Ibrahim Tanko and Prosper Narteh Ogum for the vacant Black Stars assistant coaching job.

Ghana’s calamitous performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has forced the Ghana FA to sack Chris Hughton and the entire technical team of the Black Stars.



The four-time Africa champions again failed to progress from the group stage after AFCON 2021 disaster in Cameroon, where Senegal emerged as winners.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has disclosed it will provide a roadmap for the future direction of the Black Stars future in the coming days.

According to Kessben FM, the Ghana FA are seriously considering two Ghanaian coaches, Ibrahim Tanko and Prosper Narteh to serve as assistants in the next Black Stars technical team.



Ghana drew two games at the Nations Cup, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.



The Black Stars will return to action in March for the FIFA international break and are expected to play World Champions, Argentina in a friendly in Beijing, China.