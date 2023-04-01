GFA controlled CK Akonnor, kicked him out when things went bad - Derek Boateng claims

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Former Ghana international, Derek Boateng has claimed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) contributed to CK Akonnor's failure as the Black Stars' head coach.

CK Akonnor in September 2021, was sacked as the Black Stars head coach and replaced with Serbia's Milovan Rajevac following a poor start in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



According to Derek Boateng, CK Akonnor was not given the freedom to operate independently as the man in charge of the Black Stars by the GFA who constantly interfered in his work.



“I feel they didn’t help CK Akonnor at all. They controlled things for him but kicked him out when it went bad, and that’s really, really bad."



"I heard CK [Akonnor] complaining to someone I was close to, and that’s not the best,” Derek Boateng said on Asempa FM as quoted by 3news.

Derek Boateng who was part of both Ghana's 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup squads, added that the GFA should have invested in the development of CK Akonnor by securing him attachments abroad.



“If we invest in him, we will benefit from it. I feel they were supposed to support him to expand his knowledge in coaching by embarking on attachments in teams like Manchester City and Liverpool, but the FA doesn’t do that. That is what Senegal, Cameroon, and Morocco are all doing for national team coaches,” he added.



JE/KPE