GFA decides on Berekum Arsenals vs BA United case

Ghana Football Association logo

The Match Review Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced their decision on a case involving two national division one league sides, Berekum Arsenals and B.A. United.

The two teams met at the Golden City Park on January 9, 2021, in the ongoing Division One League.



In the aftermath of the game, BA United expressed their displeasure against the conduct of Referee Daniel Oteng Appiah and Fourth Referee Richmond Adjei.



According to their complaint, the above-mentioned officials orchestrated to award a very “doubtful and dubious” penalty against BA United in the 4th minute, coupled with showing an unwarranted red card to their player after Referee Daniel Oteng Appiah had conferred with his Assistant Richmond Adjei.



However, the Committee has ruled that there was a clear handball situation in the box and that the penalty was rightly awarded by the Referee.

On the issue of the red card, the Committee concluded that the referee's decision was the right call.



The Committee noted that some officials of Arsenals intermittently rushed to the fourth referee to challenge the decision of the Centre Referee.



It was therefore recommended that this aspect of their complaint should be referred to the Disciplinary Committee.