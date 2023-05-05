GFA donates medals to ten regional associations to support Juvenile Leagues

GFA president (right) donates medals to ten regional associations to support Juvenile Leagues

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has donated trophies, plaques, and medals to ten regional football associations.

The items include thirty gold medals, thirty silver medals, and plaques for the best player and top scorer in each region, as well as giant trophies for the winners of the KGL Foundation Regional Juvenile Leagues.



The presentation was made in Accra on May 3, 2023, by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.



The GFA president emphasized the importance of grassroots football and explained that the GFA would organize the inter-regional competition in place of the inter-club championship this year.

Kumasi has been chosen as the venue for the 2022/23 KGL Foundation Inter regional championship. The Regional Football Associations are expected to select the best U-17 players from their juvenile leagues to represent their regions in this year’s tournament.



The first two editions of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter club Champions League featured 12 clubs from the ten Football Regions. Mal FC and Great Corinthians won the maiden and second editions, respectively.