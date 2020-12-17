GFA drags Ashgold to Disciplinary Committee

Logo of Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has referred Ashantigold FC to the Disciplinary Committee for allegedly flouting the approved GFA Matchday Covid-19 Protocols.

The Premier League club failed to ensure that only the required number of persons permitted were at their home match against King Faisal FC.



During their Ghana Premier Day One outstanding match against King Faisal on Wednesday, December 16, the men stationed at the gate of the Len Clay Stadium took money from football fans and allowed them inside the stadium.



The club, therefore, failed to implement fully and strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocols on the number of persons allowed per match, a duty that the trained Club Safety and Security Officer must perform.

The club thus defied directives to play the match behind closed doors by allowing spectators to the stadium for the match.



In compliance with the provisions of the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols, the club has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee.



The club is expected to submit a statement of defence or should the club opt for personal hearing, the club would appear at a sitting of the Disciplinary Committee at a date to be announced.