GFA election hits snag after court adjourned case with King Faisal

GFA president, Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association Congress has been rescheduled after a court-ordered adjournment case between King Faisal FC and the GFA.

The postponement of the congress means that the GFA elections have also been rescheduled.



According to the court, it will hold a hearing of the case on Thursday, October 12, 2023.



This is the second time the GFA has postponed its Congress due to the dispute with King Faisal. The body changed the initial date from September 27, 2023, to October 5, 2023.



Reports indicate that the new date set for the election is October 15, 2023.



King Faisal hold that representatives for the Executive Council (Exco) should be elected before a Congress to elect a new president is held.

Also, the club asserts that it is incorrect and unlawful to open nomination for GFA president before the Exco elections.



Lastly, they argue that the current Exco has breached trust, confidence, and loyalty for any decision taken to ensure the GFA Presidential election proceeds before electing new Exco members.



GFA president, Kurt Okraku would go unopposed in the election following the disqualification of George Afriyie.



Meanwhile, Afriyie has petitioned Court of Arbitration of Sports to contest his disqualification.



