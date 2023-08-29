GFA elections postponed after Alhaji Grusah's injunction

Ghana Football Association (GFA)

The bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has secured a court injunction on the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Election.

The GFA Elections which was set for September 27, 2023, have been put on hold as a result of an injunction secured by King Faisal Football Club.



Alhaji Grusah grievance revolves around a desire for a revised approach to the election procedure, advocating for a bottom-up method where district-level leaders are elected prior to the selection of top officials.



In an official statement released on Tuesday, the GFA confirmed the injunction after weeks of speculation.



The statement from the GFA reads: “The Ghana Football Association has decided to put the 2023 GFA Election Timetable on hold,” the statement said.



“This follows a Motion for Injunction filed at the High Court by King Faisal FC, a Division One League Zone 2 club. The GFA therefore wishes to inform all its members and stakeholders (especially Applicants who have filed their Nomination Forms for various positions) of the suspension of the 2023 GFA Elections process until the hearing of the motion on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

“The announcement of the Decision by the Elections Committee following the Vetting of the Applicants has therefore been put on hold.



“The Association wishes to urge all members, clubs and applicants to remain calm. The Association will endeavour to seek appropriate legal redress for the prompt return to the 2023 Election Timetable and ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted.”



Alhaji Grusah has also confirmed the injunction in several interviews.



JNA/KPE