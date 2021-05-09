GFA emphasises the need for improved security at stadiums

Ghana Football Association

Mark Addo, the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says it is important to enhance security at various stadiums to ensure the safety of football fans.

He said this during the 20th Commemoration of the May 9 Stadium disaster that wreaked havoc by claiming 127 Ghanaian lives after a match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



In his address at the event, Mr. Addo was elated with the improvement of sporting infrastructure in the country such as the massive provision of ambulances as well as capable medical personnel deployed at various stadia.



He said that his outfit was poised to improve the quality of the brand of football in the country as they put in place structures that would minimize incidents of hooliganism and educate fans about the essence of the game.



"Football is a game of love but not hooliganism. Football brings people together and the GFA is hurt when we see people displaying hooliganism at match centres and these things have to stop."

"Fast forward 2021, I look back and see some of the massive improvement the government has made in terms of provision of world-class stadium infrastructure with regards to accessibility, ambulances provided and the training of capable health staff."



"Of all the progress we have made we have to continue to improve the quality of the football brand going forward especially with regards to stadium security whereby security personnel are trained very well to manage sporting events," he said.



Mr. Addo stated the need to get adequate cameras at the stadiums and well-trained stewards to ensure a nonoccurrence of the tragedy that happened 20 years ago.