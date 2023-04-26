GFA, ex-players meet after Stephen Appiah’s outburst

Group photo after the meeting

Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) convened a crucial meeting in Accra on Tuesday, April 25.

It is believed this was necessitated by the comments of former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah weeks ago, which criticized the alleged sidelining of former players in football administration.



The main agenda was to deliberate and discuss issues that are vital to the development of football in Ghana.



The meeting focused on player welfare, the standard player contract, funding and support for domestic football and national teams, and the role of former players in the development of Ghana football.



GFA President Edwin Simeon-Okraku urged the PFAG to provide recommendations and proposals on the current GFA statutes. The statutes are under review for possible amendments to make them more effective.



During the meeting, the importance of footballers, both ex-active and active in the football ecosystem, was emphasized, particularly opportunities in coaching and other identified pathways.

“We have a lot to do as stakeholders to push this industry to greater heights. I know the power and influence that you all carry as individuals and as a unit hence this meeting,” said GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.



The meeting was attended by top officials of the GFA including GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, Executive Council Members Dr. Tony Aubynn, Nana Sarfo Oduro, and Samuel Anim Addo, among others.



The PFAG delegation, on the other hand, was led by President Samuel Osei Kuffuor and included Vice President Joseph Tetteh Zutah, General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, and Deputy General Secretary Solomon Torson.



Several football legends like Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah, and John Painstil were also present.