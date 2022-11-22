0
GFA expects over 2000 Ghanaian fans to support Black Stars in Qatar

Henry Asante Twum.jpeg Henry Asante Twum, GFA Communications Director

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum is expecting over 2000 Ghanaian fans to come in their numbers to support the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Black Stars, who are the lowest-ranked team at the tournament have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

"There are about 2200 Ghanaian fans who are resident here. Majority of them will be at the stadium when we take on the Portuguese on Thursday. I am told there are about 1200 fans being flown in from Accra to Doha as well."

"So we are expecting not less than 2500 fans here,” Asante Twum said on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.

Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.

Source: footballghana.com
