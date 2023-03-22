0
GFA exposes fake Jojo Wollacott Facebook account after goalpost incident

Black Stars Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott .jpeg Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has rubbished a controversial post made on Facebook by an account posing as Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott regarding the goalkeeper's injury during training on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The GFA, via the official Black Stars' handle on Twitter, confirmed that the account is fake, therefore, entreating the public to disregard the post.

"Our attention has been drawn to a Facebook account impersonating our goalkeeper @JJWollacott. Kindly disregard and report this account."

The fake account, in reaction to Jojo Wollaccot's injury during training on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, made a post implying that the injury was caused by the unknown, hence, the need for prayers for him.

"Something strange happened to me yesterday. But still, I believe in God. Keep me in your prayers, everyone."

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott got injured during Black Stars training on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after the goalpost collapsed and fell on his leg.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the training goalpost—which is smaller than the ones used in official matches—dangerously fell on the goalkeeper without any indication of a force majeure.

Although the event seemed to be concerning, the GFA clarified in a release that the injury is not significant; as a result, he will be ready for training on Wednesday before the 2023 Africa Cup qualification match against Angola.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
