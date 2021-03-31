GFA fines Accra Hearts of Oak ¢5000

Accra Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak have been fined GH¢5000 by the Ghana Football Association for a misconduct charge.

The action has been taken against the club for their violation of the Approved GFA Matchday Covid-19 Protocols in their 2021 Ghana Premier League match against Great Olympics played on January 30, 2021.



In the said match, Hearts of Oak who played as the home team allowed for fans to enter the stadium at a time when the Ghana FA did not allow while social distancing directives were also clearly flouted.



According to the GFA, this was a clear violation of Article 6.1 of its Covid-19 Match Day Protocols.

As a result, the club has been fined GH¢ 5000 and have a 14-day deadline to pay the amount.



However, their temporary sanction of playing games behind closed doors initially slapped on them by the GFA in the wake of the issue has been lifted.