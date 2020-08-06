Sports News

GFA focused on delivering its mandate not impeding CAS verdict- Prosper Harrison Addo

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary, GFA

The General Secretary of the Ghana FA, Prosper Harrison Addo says the FA is focused on delivering on its mandate and not perturbed about the impeding Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) verdict between the FA and Tema Youth President Wilfred Osei Kwaku.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku is seeking redress at CAS for his disqualification from last year's Ghana FA presidential election by then Ghana FA Normalisation Committee led by Dr Kofi Amoah.



Osei Palmer was disqualified for failing to pay a 10 per cent fee on a player transfer to the FA.



The verdict from CAS may lead to re-election should it go in the way of Palmer which endangers the current administration led by Kurt Okraku.



The General Secretary, Prosper Harrison says the impeding case has no bearing on the FA's day to day administration.

"We have a lot to do at the Ghana FA Secretariat so we don't have the luxury to be thinking about the CAS verdict. We will follow to any directive from CAS but for now, we have a lot doing such as securing sponsorship, working with FIFA and also preparing for Congress"



The CAS verdict on the Ghana FA and Wilfred Osei Kwaku was supposed to be out on Tuesday, August 4 but has delayed with both parties yet to receive an official communication to that effect.





