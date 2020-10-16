GFA, football clubs pay tribute to Berekum Arsenal CEO Yakubu Moro

Alhaji Yakubu Moro passed on today

The Ghanaian football space has been thrown into a state of mourning following the demise of one of the most experienced football administrators.

Alhaji Yakubu Moro, the owner and CEO of Berekum Arsenal passed on today, October 16, 2020, the club has confirmed.



The veteran football administrator reportedly died at the Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness.



In line with Islamic practice, Yakubu Moro will be buried today in the Eastern Region.



But before the lifeless body of one of Ghana football’s loyal servants is placed in a coffin, the industry which he dearly served is celebrating him.



Led by the Ghana Football Association, clubs, sports journalists and fellow administrators are paying glowing tributes to him.

His remarkable contribution which saw him produce John Paintsil and other national is being recognised on the day of his death.



Under his watch, Berekum Arsenal rose from a division one to Premier League status and qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup in 2006.



Below are some of the tributes





It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely death of the Founder and long-standing Club President of @BerekumArsenal Alhaji Yakubu Moro.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire Berekum Arsenal Family. Rest In Peace Alhaji ???????????? — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 16, 2020

We are saddened by the news of painful demise of Alhaji Yakubu Moro.



Alhaji until his demise was the President of Berekum Arsenal FC and an iconic figure in Ghana Football.



Sir , May Allah grant you rest and everlasting peace. ????????#AKSC #KotokoCares pic.twitter.com/bPvrqBIkK6 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 16, 2020

We are saddened by the demise of the founder and President of Berekum Arsenal, Alhaji Yakubu Moro.



All of us at Ashantigold SC commiserates with his family, the club and the football fraternity. #MHSRIP — Ashantigold SC (@AshantiGoldSC_) October 16, 2020

We are saddened to learn of the untimely demise of @BerekumArsenal President Alhaji Yakubu Moro.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the club and the bereaved family.



It's indeed a sad day for Ghana football. pic.twitter.com/eoJoXvLqHV — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) October 16, 2020

Our heart felt condolences to the family of the late Alhaji Yakubu Moro and Berekum Arsenal Football club. #May Allah have mercy on him ??????.#Stay safe from COVID-19. #Together we will win ????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ePE8XnQW5q — TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS FC (@Txiwonders) October 16, 2020

We are deeply sadden to hear the passing of Bankroller and President of Berekum Arsenal Alhaji Yakubu Moro.



Our condolences to his family and the members of Berekum Arsenal team.



May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus ????????



?????#InshaAllah pic.twitter.com/foTZ8TRMVj — King Faisal Football Club (@Kingfaisalfcgh) October 16, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

"https://twitter.com/PlannersAC/status/1316997415325630465? ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2020