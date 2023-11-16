GFA, football clubs rejected digital panels at stadiums – Deputy NSA boss claims

The wooden pitch panels at Accra Sports Stadium

The Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Abdul Majeed Bawah has revealed that the Ghana Football Association and Ghana Premier League clubs turned down an offer to upgrade the wooden advertising panels at the stadium to a modern LED panel.

According to Majeed Bawah, the NSA who has continuously been criticized decided to take the initiative by contracting a company to build an improved LED advertising board at stadiums in the country.



He noted that although the NSA does not benefit from the sponsorships displayed, the NSA thought it wise to initiate an upgrade to improve the quality of games when broadcast on TV.



However, to his dismay the clubs turned the request claiming that they would stick to the wooden advertising board.



“You see companies and institutions advertise on the pitch panels, it's for the clubs and FA and none is for the NSA,” Majeed Bawah told Citi TV.

He added, “During the era of Assiamah, the board was discussing with a company to fix electronic ones which will be owned by the National Sports Authority. If you want to advertise it doesn’t matter if FA brings you or not, you will come and advertise. They didn’t like it.”



The have been calls for the Deputy Director of the NSA and his boss Prof. Twumasi to be fired comes following CAF's exclusion of the Cape Coast Stadium for Dreams FC and Medeama SC's group phase games.



