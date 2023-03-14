GFA fueling speculation by keeping Chris Hughton's contract details 'secret' - Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghanaian striker, Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghanaian striker, Augustine Arhinful, has criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its lack of transparency regarding the details of the national team coach, Chris Hughton's contract.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss was appointed on February 12th, but the GFA is yet to reveal the length and terms of his engagement.



Arhinful believes that the GFA's silence on the matter is creating room for speculation, which is damaging the image of the federation.



Speaking to LUV FM, Arhinful stated that the GFA's posturing on Hughton's contract is creating room for speculation, which is not good for the image of the federation.

"Here we are every time, everything is shrouded in secrecy or we don’t want people to know what is happening, and it creates room for speculation, and that’s how come we are always or people are always having issues with the FA. Not only this FA but all the FA’s so far," he said.



Arhinful's comments come after media reports suggested that Hughton had rejected a one-year contract offered by the GFA, but the association has not commented on the rumors. The lack of clarity from the GFA has raised concerns among football fans and stakeholders.