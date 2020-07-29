Sports News

GFA, government ‘clash’ over number of national teams cleared to camp

There seems to be a misunderstanding between the government and the GFA over the number of national teams that have been cleared to go into camping.

On Sunday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that some national teams have been exempted from the ban on contact sports due to their impending assignments.



"Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September”.



In an exclusive interview with www.ghanaweb.com Henry Asante Twum, spokesperson for the GFA explained that the male under-17 team which is the Starlets were also included.



“We are grateful to our sector minister, the Covid-19 advisory team and the President for agreeing to relax the restrictions and allow our ladies and Black Starlets to resume camping. It’s for the good of the nation. We will observe all the protocols”, he said.

But in a statement released on Monday evening, the National Sports Authority cited only the Princesses and Maidens as the two teams cleared to begin preparations for their World Cup qualifiers.



"In line with the directions issued on 26th July 2020, by the President in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the female Under-20 and Under 17 national football teams have been cleared to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF sanctioned international matches, which begins in September this year” excerpts of the statement read.



This argument seems to have the backing of the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who says the FA made a case for only two national teams.



“You would observe that sporting activities generally were banned. During the first phase on the easing of restrictions, individual non-contact sports were exempted. A request has been made by the sport authorities in consultation with the GHS that for these two teams, they can put in place mechanism to ensure that their safety is assured while they prepare for these tournaments.

