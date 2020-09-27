GFA has appointed Julius Ben Emunah as Club Licensing Manager

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Julius Ben Emunah as Club Licensing Manager.

The Takoradi based football administrator replaces Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi who resigned on September 14, 2020.



Emunah is currently the GFA’s Safety and Security Officer and Secretary to the Safety and Security Committee.



The former Secretary and administrative head of the Western Regional Football Association is also a CAF Safety and Security Officer. He was instrumental in the 2019/2020 CAF Inter-Club competitions handling matches in Nigeria.

He served as Deputy Administrative Manager for the National Sports Authority in the Central Region for about two years before moving to the Western Regional capital.



He holds a CAF Safety and Security Officers training workshop certificate and a CAF National Safety and Security officers training workshop certificate respectively.



Julius Ben Emunah read Environmental Science at the University of Cape Coast. He has also previously worked for Yes FM, Cape FM and the EIB Network’s Empire FM.