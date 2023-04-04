16
Menu
Sports

GFA has banned us because they don't want us to win the Premier League – Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars 13 The GFA has Aduana banned from playing its home games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Communications Director of Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong has hit out at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the ban placed on the club’s home venue.

The Ghana FA on Monday, April 3, announced that Aduana Stars have been banned from playing its home games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The decision was announced after suspected fans of Aduana Stars pelted stones at the team bus of Tamale City FC on Sunday and injured several players after their clash in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to Space FM in an interview, Oppong Evans who speaks for the Dormaa-based club accused the GFA of witch-hunting.

According to him, the club has been banned because the GFA does not want Aduana Stars to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

"The decision of the GFA to ban our venue temporarily is a pellucid indication that they (GFA) have a particular team in mind to win the league. The best thing Aduana would do as a result of this decision is by boycotting the GPL,” Evans Oppong indicated.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha