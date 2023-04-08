GFA has done well in promoting Ghana Premier League - Anim Addo

GFA Executive Council Member, Samuel Anim Addo

Samuel Anim Addo, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has praised the association's efforts in promoting the Ghana Premier League.

However, he has accused the league clubs of not doing enough to promote the competition, even though they are the primary beneficiaries.



According to Anim Addo, the GFA does not have control over the one million US dollars betPawa, the Ghana Premier League's headline sponsor, has committed to promoting the league.



He made these statements amid concerns about the low attendance at Ghana Premier League matches and the use of the said amount.

“People are saying that the GFA should use some one million dollars, the one one million dollars is not with the FA. Unfortunately, the money is with the sponsors. They said they are using it their way as part of the package," he explained to Citi Sports.



“It’s not with the FA; the GFA uses our social media handles regularly. You would bear witness with me we’ve done well when it comes to video materials, a lot of production; highlights, we have done very well with that."