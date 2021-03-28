GFA heightens campaign against coronavirus

Logo of Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association have displayed banners at the Accra Sports Stadium to highlight measures for preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the final group C game of the ongoing 2022 AFCON Qualifiers.

The move is to encourage Ghanaians to continue to take action to halt the spread of the virus.



The Black Stars, who have already booked a ticket to the continental showpiece to be hosted in Cameroon next year are scheduled to host São Tomé on Sunday at 4pm.

In line with the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) directives, fans will not be admitted to the match but spectators at home can watch the game on television.



The match will be live on Ghana Television (GTV).