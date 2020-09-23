GFA holds DTMS training for clubs ahead of new season

The GFA organized the training session for all TMS managers from the Premier, Division One clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 organized a training session on the use of Domestic Transfer Matching System [DTMS] for all TMS managers from the Premier, Division One and the Women’s Elite Clubs.

Over the years, some clubs have had issues regarding domestic player transfer and this move by the IT Department of the GFA has come in handy to eliminate all barriers regarding transfer activities.



“As the Ghana Premier League, Division One and the Women’s elite league is set to resume, clubs will be transferring players domestically and it is important to be abreast with tips on the use of this transfer system. said GFA I.T Director Francis Adu.



“This will give the football authorities first-hand information on domestic player transfers and help clubs transfer players more quickly and easily “ he added.

The training which is web-based is a data storage system whose main objective is to simplify the transfer process of players as well as to improve transparency and flow of information.



As part of measures to ensure transparency, the DTMS will help the association and its clubs to manage and supervise national signings, generate statistics to help reduce the duration of the transfer process and store the required documents online securely.



The DTMS is mandatory for domestic transfer of professional and amateur soccer players of both sexes in football competitions.