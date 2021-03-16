GFA holds maiden security and safety seminar Wednesday

The Online Seminar will have in attendance the CEOs of all Premier and Division One league clubs

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, organize a groundbreaking seminar dubbed ‘Covid -19 and its impact on the organization of football matches, Health, Safety and Security considerations for organizers and stakeholders’.

The seminar, aimed at bringing together all stakeholders in the safety and security framework of Ghana football, is to further broaden the latest perceptions and considerations for football organization in the midst of the coronavirus.



The Online Seminar will have in attendance the CEOs of all Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League Clubs as well as Chairmen of the Regional Football Association.



Stakeholders invited include the Covid-19 task force team of the Ghana Health Service led by Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, risk communication and community engagement Director and representatives from the Ghana Police Service and other paramilitary organizations.



Mr. David Van Vureen, a senior CAF/FIFA Safety and Security Officer will also grace the occasion.



The South African Security expert will deliver a lecture on some of the good practices from the continent in recent times.

He will be joined by his Ghanaian compatriots Nick Owusu and Julius Ben Emunah, the GFA’s Safety and Security officer to throw more light on the major threats and recommendations to consider in these difficult times.



The program shall start at 10:00 am GMT.



The GFA Competitions, Compliance, Refereeing and Communications departments will also be in attendance.



The event forms part of the Executive council’s directive to further engage before re-admitting fans to match venues in the ongoing league season.